Brice throw 4 TDs, Appalachian State routs La-Monroe 59-28

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State forced four turnovers in the first half to cruise past Louisiana-Monroe 59-28. Brice threw a pair of TD passes to Caleb Spurlin and one each to Corey Sutton and Malik Williams. Brice finished 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards, all in the first half, as Appalachian State (6-2, 3-1) built a 49-7 halftime lead. Jiya Wright threw for 158 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UL Monroe (4-4, 2-3).