Body’s five touchdowns power Texas Southern past UAPB 59-17

Andrew Body threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Texas Southern to a 59-17 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. After Arkansas-Pine Bluff took a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter, Body threw four touchdown passes before halftime as the Tigers took a 28-3 lead at the break. In the second half, Body and Jacorey Howard had short touchdown runs and backup QB Jalen Brown threw two TD passes on his only attempts of the game. They were the freshman’s first career TDs in 67 pass attempts.