Backup QB Sliwoski rallies St. Francis (PA) past Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup quarterback Justin Sliwoski threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Kahtero Summers after his 61-yard run set up the score early in the fourth quarter and St. Francis (PA) rallied to beat Duquesne 17-10 in Northeast Conference play. Sliwoski entered the game to start the second half after the Red Flash (4-4, 3-1) failed to score and trailed 7-0 at halftime. Sliwoski directed an eight-play, 52-yard drive on the Red Flash’s first possession of the third quarter, culminating in Marques DeShields’ 1-yard TD run to pull St. Francis even at 7. Duquesne regained the lead on freshman Andrew Smith’s 39-yard field goal 9 seconds into the final quarter. But Sliwoski needed just five plays to find Summers on the ensuing drive and put St. Francis on top for good.