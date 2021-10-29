Please buy T20 World Cup tickets, pleads Afghanistan captain

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has pleaded with his country’s fans to “please buy tickets” instead of forcing their way into the stadiums without a valid ticket at the Twenty20 World Cup. Ticketless fans, mostly carrying Afghan flags, tried to enter the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday night and the ICC said police closed all the gates an hour after the game had started “to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue.” Hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over in Pakistan’s five-wicket victory, its third successive win in Group 2 after beating India and New Zealand in the earlier games.