No. 13 Wake Forest seeks defensive surge down ACC stretch

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson is looking for defensive improvement down the stretch in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 13th-ranked Demon Deacons host Duke on Saturday. The matchup closes a month in which they’ve had troubles slowing opposing running games in wins against Louisville, Syracuse and Army. Clawson pointed to details such as taking the right tackling angle or shedding a block more quickly. The unbeaten Demon Deacons have surrendered 42.3 points and 543.7 yards per game in their October wins. They had allowed a total of 31 points in earlier league wins against Florida State and Virginia.