Seahawks desperate for turnaround while Jags seek win streak

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks did not expect to be in the position of having so much importance on their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the course of Seattle’s season could likely be determined by whether it can get past the Jaguars. Seattle has lost three straight and is 2-5 for the first time since 2011. And the Seahawks are still at least a couple of weeks away from getting quarterback Russell Wilson back. The Jaguars snapped their 20-game losing streak two weeks ago by beating Miami in London. With several former Seahawks players and coaches on their team now, the Jags are trying to win consecutive games for the first time since the middle of the 2019 season.