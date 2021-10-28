Broncos hope Jeudy’s return vs. Washington is their elixir

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hoping the return of star receiver Jerry Jeudy will jolt them back into the win column this weekend against Washington. Jeudy suffered a high right ankle sprain on opening weekend after catching six passes for 72 yards against the Giants. The Broncos have lost four in a row and another loss Sunday would give them their first winless October since 1967. Washington has lost three in a row and a defeat in Denver would send them spiraling into their bye week at 2-6 with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs up next after the break.