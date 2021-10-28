Allen earns SO, Canadiens end lengthy skid in San Jose 4-0

By JOE STIGLICH

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Allen made 45 saves, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Sharks 4-0 for their first victory in San Jose in nearly 22 years. Alexander Romanov and Brendan Gallagher also scored goals as Montreal snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Sharks. The Canadiens’ last road victory against the Sharks before Thursday came on Nov. 23, 1999. Allen earned his 22nd career shutout. Adin Hill made 28 saves for San Jose,