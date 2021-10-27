McCollum has 25 points, Blazers beat Grizzlies 116-96

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 25 points and Damian Lillard added 20, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-96 on Wednesday night. Anfernee Simons added 17 points off the bench for the Blazers, who held Ja Morant to 17 points and 10 assists. Morant had averaged 35 points for the Grizzlies through the first three games this season. Desmond Bane had 19 points to lead the Grizzlies, who trailed by as many as 26 points in their second straight loss.