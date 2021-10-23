Self, Gipson lead Stephen F. Austin over Dixie State 37-20

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes and Stephen F. Austin rolled to an 37-20 victory over winless Dixie State. Self completed 20 of 30 passes for 326 yards and connected with Xavier Gipson for two touchdowns and one to Chad Aune. Gipson finished with eight receptions for 208 yards. Self’s 60-yard TD pass to Gipson stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 27-10 midway through the third quarter. Drew Kannely-Robles carried the ball 24 times for 183 yards that included a 47-yard touchdown for Dixie State (0-7, 0-1).