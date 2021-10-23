No. 5 FCS Villanova downs Rhode Island 44-0

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Smith threw for two touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for two scores and FCS fifth-ranked Villanova beat Rhode Island 44-0. It was Villanova’s first shutout since a 31-0 win over Maine on Oct. 7, 2017. Jackson ran for 104 yards on 12 carries and DeeWil Barlee, a junior, ran 19 times for 99 yards to surpass 1,000-career rushing yards. Justice Antrum ran for 60 yards on nine carries for No. 18 Rhode Island which now has dropped back-to-back contests following a five-game win streak to start the season.