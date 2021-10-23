Late Rodrigo penalty earns Leeds 1-1 draw with Wolves in EPL

LEEDS, England (AP) — Spain striker Rodrigo converted a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Leeds a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Leeds trailed to South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan’s fourth goal in six league games since his loan move from Leipzig and also lost key player Raphinha to injury early in the second half. The team finished strongly and was awarded a penalty when substitute Joe Gelhardt was pushed over. Rodrigo sent Wolves goalkeeper José Sá the wrong way from the spot as Leeds avoided a fifth loss in nine league games.