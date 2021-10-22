LEADING OFF: Braves try again to eliminate Dodgers, reach WS

By The Associated Press

Freddie Freeman and the Braves get another chance to earn a trip to the World Series when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night. Atlanta leads the matchup 3-2 after losing Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. The Braves haven’t reached the World Series since 1999. The Dodgers have won seven straight games when facing postseason elimination. That streak dates to last October when Mookie Betts and his teammates overcame a 3-1 deficit against Atlanta in the NLCS. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves against LA ace Max Scherzer — neither lasted too long in Game 2.