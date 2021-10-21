LEADING OFF: Red Sox face ALCS elimination vs Astros

By The Associated Press

Astros rookie Luis García will start against the Red Sox in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line. García started Game 2 and gave up a grand slam in the first inning before leaving with no outs in the second because of discomfort in his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker announced Thursday that García would get the ball for Game 6, saying the Astros are confident the problem is behind García and he’ll be 100% healthy for Friday’s start. Nathan Eovaldi will start for Boston.