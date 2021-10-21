Extra crispy: Max Fried can’t pitch Braves into World Series

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried had every ingredient in front of him for the biggest day of his baseball life at Dodger Stadium. The Braves ace from Santa Monica took the mound with the chance to pitch Atlanta into the World Series. All he needed was yet another strong start in front of about 60 family members and friends at the fabled stadium where he grew up idolizing Shawn Green and Clayton Kershaw. Fried did not seize his Hollywood moment, however. Instead, the talented left-hander had his shortest start in nearly five months in the Braves’ 11-2 loss in Game 5 of the NLCS.