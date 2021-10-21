Bengals in the mix in tough AFC North? Right now, they are

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Nearly everyone expected a tight race for the AFC North title, which also could carry a playoff bye with it. Not many of those prognosticators would have cited the Bengals as being in the division mix. Yet, if they win at Baltimore on Sunday, the Bengals (4-2) will be tied for the top spot with the Ravens (5-1), and looking back at Cleveland and Pittsburgh. How did this happen? Cincinnati not the Bungles in 2021?