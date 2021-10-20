Bears’ Fields learning from facing league’s best QBs

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The lesson Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is learning from facing good defenses is the same as the one he is learning by watching Aaron Rodgers last week and Tom Brady this week and that’s how scoring drives require several big plays. Fields said he was used to scoring in one play at Ohio State, but NFL defenses can’t be so easily overmatched. The Bears are at Tampa Bay on Sunday looking to beat Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions to avoid consecutive defeats for the first time this season.