Florida Flop: Sunshine State falls out of the AP Top 25

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Florida has fallen out of the AP Top 25. As in the Gators. And the rest of the state. The Sunshine State Blues are back. The latest Associated Press college football poll failed to have a team from the state of Florida on the list for the first time since November 2011. The Gators dropped out from No. 20 after a 49-42 loss to LSU, ending a run of 52 consecutive poll appearances. And they’re the only team in the state with a winning record. Florida is 4-3. UCF and FAU are 3-3. Florida State and Miami are 2-4. FIU and USF are 1-5.