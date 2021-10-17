E-Rod to start Game 3 for Red Sox against Astros’ Urquidy

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Boston manager Alex Cora says righty Nick Pivetta will be available in the bullpen if needed. Otherwise, Pivetta will likely start Game 4. Rodriguez was 13-9 with a 4.74 ERA this season after missing all of last year due to coronavirus-related heart disease. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA this postseason, with two starts against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series. The Astros will go with righty José Urquidy on Monday night.