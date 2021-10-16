Wallace’s 2 TD runs help UT Martin beat E. Illinois 28-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zak Wallace had 21 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns to help UT Martin beat Eastern Illinois 28-17. Keon Howard was 12-of-21 passing for 166 yards and a TD for UT Martin (5-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). David DuBose blocked a punt that D’Carrious Stephens scooped up and returned 34 yards for a touchdown to give the Skyhawks a 7-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first quarter. Otto Kuhns scored on a 1-yard run and then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give Eastern Illinois (1-6, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference) a 10-point lead but Wallace’s first TD run — from 3 yards out — made it 17-14 just before halftime.