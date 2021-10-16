Pickett leads Pitt to 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-7 victory over Virginia Tech. Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers won their third straight game. Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Virginia Tech finished with a season-low 225 yards. The Hokies’ lone score came on a 2-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson in the third quarter.