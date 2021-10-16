Orgeron, Parker lead McNeese to 35-17 Southland win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Cody Orgeron threw for two touchdowns and Josh Parker ran for two as McNeese defeated Northwestern State 35-17. Parker’s second score, on a 19-yard run to cap a nine-play, five-minute drive, staked the Cowboys to a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Northwestern State’s Zach Clement came on in relief at quarterback and scored twice late for the Demons. Clement was 8-of-15 passing for 147 yards and rushed for a net of minus-7 yards with two sacks. Eddie Godina kicked a 26-yard field goal as the Demons took the early 3-0 lead.