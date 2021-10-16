Missouri State rolls over Indiana State 37-7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jason Shelley passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Missouri State defeated Indiana State 37-7. The Bears broke the game open by scoring three touchdowns in the final 2:19 of the second quarter. Shelley passed 45 yards to Xavier Lane and the Bears added two more scores — a 3-yard Shelley run and a 26-yard reception by Tyrone Scott — after consecutive fumbled kickoffs by the Sycamores. Jose Pizano kicked three field goals. Scott had 106 yards receiving and two TDs. Dante Hendrix made 10 catches for 121 yards receiving including a late fourth-quarter touchdown for Indiana State.