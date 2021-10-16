McDavid nets hat trick, Oilers douse Flames 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored three goals for his 11th career hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2. Mike Smith made 45 saves, and Jesse Juljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which improved to 2-0. Derek Ryan also scored, and Leon Draisaitl added three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which has lost a record 12 straight season openers. McDavid completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal.