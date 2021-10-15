Liberty University extends NASCAR sponsorship through 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liberty University has reached a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue as a primary sponsor for William Byron. The driver is a junior pursuing a degree in strategic communication through Liberty University’s online program. He’s been sponsored by the Christian university in some part since 2014 when he drove late models. Liberty has sponsored 12 races a season for Byron at the Cup level since his 2018 rookie season. The contract extension announced Friday covers 12 races a year through 2026.