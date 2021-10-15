Japanese figure skaters win Olympic test event in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama and Mai Mihara have won the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Asia Open figure skating event at Beijing. The 18-year-old world silver medalist Kagiyama scored 179.98 in the free skate for a 277.78 total in the 2022 Beijing Olympics test event. Kagiyama maintained his overnight lead in the men’s free skate, while Mihara overtook compatriot Kaori Sakamoto in the women’s. Strict COVID-19 measures were in effect, with all participants required to stay in a competition bubble.