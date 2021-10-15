Guardiola unable to give Sterling assurances about game time

AP Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he cannot give assurances to Raheem Sterling about more regular playing time after the winger said he was open to leaving the Premier League champion. Sterling has said he would assess any opportunities “to go somewhere else” after falling down the pecking order at City and only starting two of the team’s seven games of its title defense. The England winger’s comments at the FT Business of Sport US Summit on Thursday came as a surprise to Guardiola and City. Guardiola says players are free to leave City if they aren’t happy.