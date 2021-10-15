Cornell plays 3 quarterbacks in 34-20 win over Colgate

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — It was quarterback carrousel for Cornell as Jameson Wang, Luke Duby and Richie Kenney each led touchdown drives as Big Red defeated Colgate 34-20. The trio combined for 18-of-22 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. The 34 points was a season high for Cornell. Colgate answered Cornell’s first touchdown with a 101-yard kickoff return by William Gruber, who motored through an enormous gap in the coverage and sprinted up the near sideline to score.