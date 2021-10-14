Tom Brady throws 2 TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22

AP Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night.The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury but their depleted defense held on after Jalen Hurts rallied the Eagles from a 28-7 deficit. Playing with an injured thumb, Brady came out firing. The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed TDs on Tampa’s first two drives while going 11 for 12 for 121 yards.