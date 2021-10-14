Rams on a roll early, head east to face hurting Giants

AP Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are heading in opposite directions as they meet for the third time in five seasons. The Rams are off to another good start at 4-1 and in line to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons under now 35-year-old Sean McVay. Heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, the Giants are off to another horrible start at 1-4. They are facing a fifth straight losing season. It would be their second straight under Joe Judge who is their fourth coach in the short span which includes interim coach Steve Spagnuolo.