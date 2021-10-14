Pedri to sign new deal with Barcelona through 2026

AP Sports

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says midfielder Pedri González has agreed to a new contract with the team through 2026. It will include a release cause of 1 billion euros. The 18-year-old Pedri is coming off a breakout season. He lead Barcelona with 53 appearances and also became a key player for Spain. The playmaker helped his national team reach the semifinals of the European Championship and won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The new contract signals Barcelona’s desire to have Pedri help lead the team that is undergoing a painful transition since the departure of Lionel Messi and is facing enormous financial difficulties.