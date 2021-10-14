No. 17 Arkansas in rare role of favorite vs. Auburn

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Arkansas hosts Auburn after three games away from Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are favored for the first time in more than 30 SEC games. Arkansas lost a 52-51 thriller to Ole Miss last week. The Razorbacks opened the season with four straight wins and climbed to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll before dropping back-to-back games to Georgia and Ole Miss. Auburn is coming off a 34-10 loss to Georgia under first-year coach Bryan Harsin.