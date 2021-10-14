Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS

AP Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and prized midseason acquisition Max Scherzer came out of the bullpen for his first career save, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in a thrilling winner-take-all Game 5 and into the NL Championship Series. Bellinger’s big hit decided a scintillating Division Series between the top two teams in baseball with 213 regular-season wins between them, adding a new chapter to this storied, century-old rivalry. Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and the defending World Series champion Dodgers advanced to a rematch with Atlanta in the NLCS beginning Saturday.