Chiefs looking to beat Washington for 8th consecutive time

The Kansas City Chiefs have not lost to Washington since 1983. That was the season after Washington won the first of three Super Bowl titles and before now-coach Ron Rivera made his NFL debut as a player. The Chiefs have won the past seven meetings. This is the first time these teams have played since Washington dropped its nickname and started being called the Football Team. Rivera is the fourth ex-assistant of Andy Reid’s the Chiefs have faced this season. Washington and Kansas City come in with the two worst scoring defenses in the league.