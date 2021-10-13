Wales player David Brooks diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

AP Sports

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Wales midfielder David Brooks says he will begin cancer treatment next week after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma. The 24-year-old Bournemouth player, who was part of the Wales squad at Euro 2020, withdrew from this month’s World Cup qualifiers through illness. Brooks said the “swift attention” of the Wales medical team detected the illness. Brooks added that “although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.”