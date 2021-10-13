LSU cornerback Ricks to have season-ending surgery

AP Sports

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says starting cornerback Eli Ricks has decided to have season- ending surgery to repair an injury that has nagged him for much of the season. The undisclosed injury leaves LSU without its top two cornerbacks. Former All-America defensive back Derrick Stingley also has been sidelined indefinitely since two weeks ago. The injury comes shortly after the Tigers learned that they also would have to play the rest of their 2021 campaign without a top offensive player. Receiver Kayshon Boutte had a season-ending ankle injury at Kentucky last weekend. LSU hosts No. 20 Florida on Saturday.