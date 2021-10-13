Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop found dead at her home

AP Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

The Kenyan track federation says two-time world championships bronze medalist Agnes Tirop has been found dead at her home after allegedly being stabbed by her husband. Athletics Kenya says it is still working to uncover details of the incident but it has been informed of Tirop’s death. She was 25. Tirop won bronze medals in the women’s 10,000 meters at the 2017 and 2019 world championships and finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics.