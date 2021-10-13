Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia ready to guide Raiders

AP Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rich Bisaccia, now in his 20th season as an NFL coach, is the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Bisaccia steps in for Jon Gruden, who resigned Monday after reports surfaced of emails he sent that contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Bisaccia, general manager Mike Mayock and quarterback Derek Carr all said Wednesday it’s time to move forward with plenty of time left in the season and a good football team they all believe can make the postseason.