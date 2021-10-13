Fast start by Packers’ Adams has opponents feeling déjà vu

AP Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams says he occasionally is in the process of making a catch when he flashes back to a similar play he made months or years earlier. Packers opponents must be feeling a similar sense of déjà vu this season as Adams continues producing at a level that could earn him All-Pro honors for a second straight season. Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions and 18 touchdown catches in the same season last year. He leads the NFL in catches and yards receiving this year.