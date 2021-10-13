Chargers facing offensive line issues with Ravens up next

AP Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — It has not been a good start to the week for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line. The Chargers found out on Monday that right guard Oday Aboushi would miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s 47-42 win over Cleveland. On Wednesday, the team announced that right tackle Bryan Bulaga will miss more time after having core muscle surgery. Michael Schofield stepped in after Aboushi was injured and will remain the starter. With Storm Norton filling in at right tackle, center Corey Linsley said that he expects everyone to continue to step up.