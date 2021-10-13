Booker scores 17 in preseason debut, Suns rout Trail Blazers

AP Sports

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker showed in his preseason debut he’s ready to lead the Phoenix Suns to another run at an NBA championship. Booker scored 17 points in 18 minutes in the first half of the Suns’ 119-74 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker missed the beginning of training camp and the Suns’ first three preseason games after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. With Booker on the court, the Suns looked ready for a repeat trip to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Damian Lillard led Portland with 12 points.