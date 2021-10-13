AD group makes recommendations to augment Olympic pipeline

AP Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

DENVER (AP) — Olympic sports organizations will look into co-hosting championship events with the NCAA as a way of preventing the U.S. gold-medal pipeline from withering under financial pressure. The hosting partnerships were one of seven recommendations the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee released after several months of meetings between Olympic officials and college athletic directors across the country. More than 75% of the 613 U.S. athletes who went to the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year were products of an NCAA program. According to one recent estimate, U.S. universities combine to spend $5 billion a year on Olympic sports programs.