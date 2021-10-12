NHL commissioner Bettman says just 4 players unvaccinated

AP Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season. Bettman was in attendance for the regular-season opener between the back to back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bettman said NHL officials and all the personnel that come into contact with the players are vaccinated. The Lightning have expressed a continuing interest in hosting an outdoor game but Bettman said the weather in Florida remains a challenge to pulling it off.