Brazil to host Uruguay; Argentina rises in qualifying

AP Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will have home fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began when it hosts Uruguay in a World Cup qualifying match on Thursday. Brazil leads the 10-team South American competition with 28 points and second-place Argentina has 22 in 10 matches. Brazil and Argentina have completed one less game than the other eight teams because their encounter last month was suspended after seven minutes. The top four South American teams secure an automatic spot at next year’s World Cup. The fifth-place team will enter an intercontinental playoff for a spot in Qatar.