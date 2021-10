AP Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell will miss Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against the United States because of a sprained right ankle. Forward José Guillermo Ortiz will not play in the game because of a positive COVID-19 test. Christian Bolaños, a 37-year-old winger with Saprissa, replaced Campbell on the roster. Álvaro Saborío, a 39-year-old forward with San Carlos, took Ortiz’s spot.