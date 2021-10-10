Iga Swiatek rolls into 3rd round at Indian Wells

AP Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif (AP) — Iga Swiatek routed 25th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-0 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek has dropped just five games in two matches during her first visit to the combined ATP and WTA tour event. She needed just 54 minutes to get by Kudermetova on the first anniversary of the Polish player winning the French Open. On the men’s side, No. 5 seed Matteo Berrettini defeated Alejandro Tabilbo 6-5, 7-5 in his opening match. He’ll next face 31st-seeded Taylor Fritz, who beat Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American match-up.