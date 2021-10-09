UTSA 6-0 after outgunning Western Kentucky, 52-46

AP Sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 349 yards and six touchdowns and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass himself as Texas-San Antonio out-lasted Western Kentucky in a game that saw the teams combine to score 98 points, earning a 52-46 victory for the Roadrunners’ school-record sixth straight win to start the season. Harris found De’Corian Clark for three touchdowns, the third time on a 43-yard hook-up to give UTSA a 52-43 lead with 6:39 left.