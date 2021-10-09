Uruguay qualifies for ’23 Rugby World Cup, Canada misses out

AP Sports

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay has qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 in Montevideo while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile. Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the U.S. in Colorado last weekend to win comfortably at home and advance on aggregate 50-34. The Teros will slot into a pool with 2023 tournament host France, New Zealand, Italy and an African side to be determined. The U.S. will face Chile next year for the right to go to the World Cup. Chile defeated Canada for the first time 33-24 in Valparaiso. Chile progressed 54-46 on aggregate with an eye on its first World Cup appearance.