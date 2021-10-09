Tennessee Tech gets first win, beats N.C. Central 27-16

AP Sports

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Willie Miller threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead Tennessee Tech to its first win of the season, a 27-16 victory over North Carolina Central. Aidan Raines blocked a punt to end North Carolina Central’s first series, and Miller ran into the end zone from the 1 on the next play. Miller threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to David Gist to stretch Tennessee Tech’s (1-4) lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter. Davius Richard threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for North Carolina Central (2-3).