Rhode Island rises to 5-0 after edging Delaware 22-15

AP Sports

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — L.B. Mack III returned a blocked put for the game-winner and Jordan Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone to seal it as Rhode Island scored twice in the fourth quarter and held on in the final minute to edge Delaware 22-15 in a clash of FCS top teams. Delaware, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, overcame a 12-0 Rhode Island lead to surge ahead 15-12 with a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion run. Dejoun Lee carried 19 times for 115 yards, his third-straight 100-yard game, and Zach Gwynn threw for 117 yards and a touchdown for Delaware.